5 Players Likely to Be Traded During the 2022 NFL Draft

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's tenure with the Cleveland Browns effectively ended the day the team traded for Deshaun Watson, but the lame duck is still on the roster.

That could change as soon as the draft, even though the Browns are reportedly fine with keeping Mayfield through the summer.

According to Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan (via 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi), Cleveland will likely hang on to Mayfield until after the draft and could even have him on the roster at the start of training camp.

One reason for this could be the reported lack of interest in the quarterback. FS1's Shannon Sharpe questioned why teams aren't offering a late-round pick for Mayfield's services, saying Monday on Undisputed: "Nobody willing to trade a fifth-round pick? ... You won't give up a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder, a seventh-rounder? ... Don't nobody want [Mayfield]. ... It's hard, but it's fair. Sad, but it's true."

That could change soon, after franchises have a chance to process the results of the first round and see which quarterbacks remain going into Day 2.

The Carolina Panthers are a potential suitor in wait-and-see mode.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra), the Panthers may make a play for Mayfield after the first round.

If they pass on a quarterback at No. 6 and aren't satisfied with the options when they are back on the clock, a trade with Cleveland may be the most palatable option.

The Seattle Seahawks have also been linked to Mayfield after the club traded longtime starter Russell Wilson.

FanSided's Matt Lombardo reported last week that a team executive said the Seahawks are "very much in the mix for Baker."

While Mayfield's $18.9 million salary for the upcoming campaign is an albatross, the 2018 No. 1 pick still has upside. He led the Browns in 2020 to their first postseason victory since 1994 before an injury-marred 2021 campaign.

With a weak quarterback class and several teams in need of upgrades at the position, Mayfield's market should heat up by Day 2 of the draft.