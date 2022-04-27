Vikings' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

2 of 3

Washington may have the most underappreciated positional conveyor belt to the NFL.

The Pac-12 program has a long list of draftees in the secondary, from Budda Baker to Taylor Rapp to Marcus Peters.

The Huskies have had 10 defensive backs selected in the NFL draft since 2013, and Trent McDuffie is set to add an 11th name to that list in the first round.

The 21-year-old will most likely be the third cornerback off the board on Thursday and could be in play for the Vikings at No. 12.

If Stingley is chosen before Minnesota is on the clock, McDuffie should have its full focus instead and that, in turn, that could worry the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14.

There is also the chance Minnesota is turned off by Stingley's injury history and pays more attention to McDuffie's status on Thursday night. Nothing is set in stone until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium with the pick inside a sealed envelope.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com broke down the strengths McDuffie has despite standing under six foot tall.

"He is an intense run defender and isn't afraid to come up to the line of scrimmage and strike ball carriers," he wrote. "He played primarily zone coverage with the Huskies but has potential as a man corner because of his quick feet, patient technique and strong instincts."

McDuffie could make the same impact as Stingley on the Minnesota defense, and he could be even better since he has had more time to develop his game on the field in college.

The Westminster, California native may be viewed as a consolation prize due to so much attention being on Stingley, but McDuffie could garner a similar draft grade because the Vikings need to fill the position.