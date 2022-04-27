NHL Draft 2022: Predicting Where Elite Talent Will Land in 1st-Round Mock Draft

0 of 4

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

With only a few days to go in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, there are 15 teams that have clinched playoff berths and 15 that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The only remaining battle is between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights for the final spot in the Western Conference.

But there are other important games taking place this week, such as the ones that will determine which team will have the best odds to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

The draft lottery is set to take place May 10, and right now the Montreal Canadiens would have the best chance of landing the top selection. But it's still possible that the Arizona Coyotes could end up with fewer regular-season points.

Whichever team ends up with the No. 1 pick via the lottery, it's highly likely that franchise will select Shane Wright, an 18-year-old center who plays for the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, on July 7 in Montreal.

As the regular season winds down, here's a mock draft for the first round, with the order set via the current standings, per Tankathon. Then we'll take a closer look at the teams that will be drafting early this year.