10 MLB Prospects off to Red-Hot Starts in the Minor LeaguesApril 28, 2022
10 MLB Prospects off to Red-Hot Starts in the Minor Leagues
The 2022 minor league baseball season is in full swing, and while the standout rookies at the MLB level generate the bulk of the attention, it's worth shining some light on some of the standout performers still rising the minor-league ranks.
Ahead we've highlighted 10 top prospects who are off to red-hot starts in the minors, focusing on players who either appeared on Bleacher Report's first Top 100 prospect list of the year or among the "Next 50" honorable mentions.
It's an even split of five hitters and five pitchers spread across the minor leagues from Triple-A on down to Single-A, so there's a good mix of prospects knocking on the door for an MLB promotion and guys still in the earlier stages of their development.
Let's kick things off with a quick list of some under-the-radar prospects posting gaudy numbers of their own before diving into a closer look at the 10 top prospects.
Under-the-Radar Prospects off to Impressive Starts
- 3B Jose Fermin, CLE
- OF Cal Mitchell, PIT
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
- OF Moises Gomez, STL
- IF David Hamilton, BOS
- RHP Brett Kerry, LAA
- OF Esteury Ruiz, SD
- OF Mike Siani, CIN
- IF/OF Felix Valerio, MIL
- LHP Brandon Walter, BOS
- LHP Andrew Abbott, CIN
- 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, MIN
- RHP Wilmer Flores, DET
- RHP Gordon Graceffo, STL
- LHP Adam Macko, SEA
- IF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
- RHP Gavin Williams, CLE
- OF Dru Baker, TB
- LHP Riley Martin, CHC
- RHP Royber Salinas, ATL
- LHP Patrick Wicklander, TB
Triple-A
Double-A
High-A
Single-A
RHP Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies (B/R Rank: Next 50)
2022 Stats: 3 GS, 0.00 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 4 H, 3 BB, 30 K, 12.0 IP
The Philadelphia Phillies took Andrew Painter with the No. 13 pick in last year's draft, making him the third high school pitcher selected behind Jackson Jobe (No. 3 to Detroit) and Frank Mozzicato (No. 7 to Kansas City).
With a towering 6'7" frame that offers a tantalizing mix of present stuff and future projection, he immediately became one of the top pitching prospects in the Phillies system. He solidified his standing with six scoreless innings in rookie ball in his pro debut.
Armed with four quality pitches and above-average command, he has been absolutely untouchable to begin the year with Single-A Clearwater, striking out a staggering 30 of the 43 batters he has faced while allowing only four hits.
2B Michael Busch, Los Angeles Dodgers (B/R Rank: 89)
2022 Stats: 75 PA, .298/.453/.702, 9 XBH (7 HR), 18 RBI, 16 R
After playing primarily first base and left field in college, Michael Busch was shifted to second base by the Los Angeles Dodgers after going 31st overall in the 2019 draft.
"His stockiness belies his deceptive athleticism, and he has worked hard to improve his quickness and arm strength since turning pro. His speed and arm are still fringy, but he has impressed scouts inside and outside of the organization by his transformation into an adequate defender at second," wrote MLB.com.
Despite posting a solid .870 OPS with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI at Double-A last year, he was returned to that level to begin the 2022 season. He is absolutely raking to begin the year, as he pushes ever closer to an MLB call-up.
Outfielder Andy Pages (16 G, .886 OPS, 2 HR, 16 RBI) and right-hander Ryan Pepiot (4 GS, 1.15 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 22 K, 15.2 IP) are also off to hot starts in the Dodgers system.
SS Brady House, Washington Nationals (B/R Rank: 73)
2022 Stats: 82 PA, .386/.463/.529, 6 XBH (2 HR), 23 RBI, 13 R
While Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer were regarded as better all-around prospects with a cleaner defensive profile at shortstop, Brady House had arguably the highest offensive ceiling of any prep hitter in the 2021 draft class.
His strong 6'4", 215-pound frame may ultimately fit better at third base, but his offensive game should fit fine at that premium position if the early returns are any indication.
After hitting .322/.394/.576 in 66 plate appearances in rookie ball, he has been even more impressive this year while making the leap to Single-A. He has driven in at least one run in 12 of his 16 games this year, and a quick promotion to High-A could be coming his way.
RHP Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays (B/R Rank: 62)
2022 Stats: 3 GS, 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 10 H, 0 BB, 18 K, 14.0 IP
One of the breakout pitching prospects of the 2021 season, Taj Bradley went 12-3 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between Single-A and High-A in his full-season debut.
That was enough to vault the 2018 fifth-round pick onto leaguewide top 100 prospect lists, and he has looked equally sharp out of the gates in his Double-A debut this year.
With a 60-grade fastball and 60-grade slider, he has a high floor as a potential late-inning reliever, but his plus athleticism, good command, smooth mechanics and the ongoing development of his changeup give him a great chance of being Tampa Bay's next homegrown starter.
RHP Daniel Espino, Cleveland Guardians (B/R Rank: 37)
2022 Stats: 3 GS, 2.63 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 6 H, 3 BB, 30 K, 13.2 IP
In his most recent start at Double-A Akron, Cleveland Guardians prospect Daniel Espino struck out the first 11 batters he faced en route to a career-high 14 strikeouts in just five innings.
All told, he has used his triple-digits fastball and electric breaking stuff to strike out 30 of the 50 batters he has faced so far this year, building off a strong spring that has his prospect stock trending up.
"He had like, the best stuff I've ever seen. He was 99-100 with like a (Jacob) deGrom slider at 90-92 and a plus curveball. It was just unbelievable," one scout told Kyle Glaser of Baseball America during spring training. "I think he's got a chance to be the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball before too long. I don't know if I've seen anybody with more to offer than he does."
Will the 21-year-old force his way to the big leagues before 2022 is over?
CF Robert Hassell III, San Diego Padres (B/R Rank: 33)
2022 Stats: 70 PA, .393/.457/.623, 6 XBH (4 HR), 15 RBI, 14 R, 8 SB
The first high school player taken in the 2020 draft and one of the best pure hitters in his draft class, outfielder Robert Hassell III hit .303/.393/.470 with 48 extra-base hits and 34 steals in 110 games between Single-A and High-A in his pro debut last year.
The Padres sent him back to High-A Fort Wayne to begin the 2022 season, but he won't be there for long.
The 20-year-old is still growing into his power, but with a 6'2", 195-pound frame, there is room for him to add some strength without sacrificing his speed and athleticism in center field or on the bases.
Once CJ Abrams exhausts his prospect eligibility, Hassell will take over as the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego farm system.
CF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (B/R Rank: 31)
2022 Stats: 69 PA, .364/.478/.655, 9 XBH (3 HR), 8 RBI, 15 R, 5 SB
Between the canceled 2020 minor-league season and shoulder surgery last year, Corbin Carroll entered 2022 with just 49 professional games under his belt since the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him 16th overall in the 2019 draft.
The 21-year-old is quickly making up for lost time.
With a 60-grade hit tool and 70-grade speed, Carroll profiles as a future leadoff hitter and plus defender in center field. He has the potential to be an impact player even if he never takes a step forward with his power production.
His blistering start at Double-A could put him in line to debut alongside fellow outfield prospect Alek Thomas before the 2022 season comes to an end.
2B Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals (B/R Rank: 30)
2022 Stats: 68 PA, .312/.368/.721, 9 XBH (8 HR), 11 RBI, 15 R
One of the most prolific power hitters in the minors, Nolan Gorman is knocking on the door for an MLB promotion. That's mostly thanks to a strong start at Triple-A Memphis, where he has homered eight times in his first 68 plate appearances.
The 21-year-old was drafted as a third baseman, but he shifted to second base after Nolan Arenado was acquired from the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2021 season. He has the tools to develop into a solid defender at the position, though he would surely benefit from more reps.
In the near-term, his best fit on the MLB roster seems to be as a left-handed hitting complement to Albert Pujols in the DH spot. That role is currently occupied by veteran Corey Dickerson, but he's gone just 4-for-27 with zero extra-base hits to start the year.
If they decide to make a change, Gorman could be in the majors before the All-Star break.
RHP Max Meyer, Miami Marlins (B/R Rank: 16)
2022 Stats: 4 GS, 1.83 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 9 H, 5 BB, 27 K, 19.2 IP
After lighting up radar guns at the University of Minnesota and going No. 3 in the 2020 draft, Max Meyer began his pro career at Double-A last season and immediately solidified his standing as one of baseball's elite pitching prospects.
With a fastball that touches triple-digits and an elite 65-grade slider, he could slot at the back of an MLB bullpen right now. However, with a developing changeup and a proven ability to maintain his velocity deep into starts, his future is still in the starting rotation for the time being.
The 23-year-old closed out the 2021 season with a pair of starts at Triple-A, and he has been dominant at that level to start the new campaign. The Marlins won't want to pile too much of a workload on his arm, but expect to see him in Miami in some capacity in 2022.
RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles (B/R Rank: 9)
2022 Stats: 4 GS, 2.45 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 11 H, 3 BB, 28 K, 18.1 IP
Grayson Rodriguez has been dominant every step of the way in his pro career since going 11th in the 2018 draft, and he now stands as the consensus top pitching prospect in the game.
With a strong 6'5", 220-pound frame and a four-pitch repertoire that includes a 70-grade fastball, 70-grade changeup and 60-grade slider, he has racked up 338 strikeouts in 234.2 innings during his minor-league career.
That includes a terrific 28-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18.1 innings so far this year, and it's only a matter of time before he takes his place atop the Baltimore rotation.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.