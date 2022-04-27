49ers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets Amid Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If San Francisco 49ers are barely mentioned on Thursday night when the NFL draft starts, it will probably be good news for the franchise.

As it stands, the team doesn't have a first-round pick after trading it away as part of the package to land Trey Lance last year. That means San Francisco isn't scheduled to be on the clock until the 61st pick sometime Friday night.

However, the Deebo Samuel trade rumors make it possible the Niners end up getting involved on Thursday.

The wide receiver told Jeff Darlington of ESPN that he has requested a trade from San Francisco. With one year left on his rookie contract, the draft would be an opportune time to make a move happen if the Niners are inclined to get an immediate pick for their playmaker.

Thus far, that doesn't appear to be the case. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team "can't ever imagine wanting to move on from" Samuel. However, Ian Rapoport noted the Jets, Packers, Chiefs and Lions are all teams that should be considered in the trade market for the 26-year-old.

The common factor among those teams is that they all have a first-round pick. So here's a look at the top targets the 49ers should be looking at in the draft, including one if they get a first-round pick in a Samuel trade.