Randy Orton's Value, Prepare for Asuka and Mustafa Ali Pushes, More Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While the WWE Raw after WrestleMania is renowned as the night when the company throws out its biggest surprises, it was the April 26 edition that may have outshined it for big moments.

Before some surprise returns, the show highlighted Randy Orton's 20 years in the business. He opened the show and closed it on top with another fine performance.

Becky Lynch returned after a short hiatus and met a familiar rival, when Asuka made her own return after nine months to begin a sure-fire rise in the ranks of the women's division.

In his first appearance in five months, Mustafa Ali interrupted The Miz and Theory to challenge the new United States champion. However, he found a different rival when he was attacked from behind by Tommaso Ciampa.

It was a night that continued to create a fresh foundation for Raw by bringing back key stars in interesting angles.