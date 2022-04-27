Lions' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

The 2022 NFL draft has the chance to be transformative for the Detroit Lions organization.

Thanks to the Jared Goff trade and a 3-13-1 season, the Lions will have the No. 2 and 32 picks in the first round. They won't have to wait long in the second round to get on the clock, either. They'll have an opportunity to add another difference-maker with the 34th overall pick.

Two picks in the third complete their five picks in the top 100.

It's an important draft for general manager Brad Holmes as he looks to build a competitive roster. Here's a look at two top targets for the No. 2 pick and another they could be looking at with the 32nd.