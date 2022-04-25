Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft TargetsApril 25, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders no longer have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, they won't be on the clock until the No. 86 overall selection, which will come during the third round Friday. But there's a good reason for that.
In March, the Raiders acquired the No. 1 wide receiver their offense was lacking, as they brought in Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. In return, Las Vegas had to give up its 2022 first- and second-round picks, which are the No. 22 and No. 53 overall selections.
So the Raiders will no longer be active early in the draft. But there's a good chance the deal will prove to be worth it considering Adams is one of the top playmakers in the league.
However, Las Vegas will still have an opportunity to bring in some intriguing young players via the NFL's annual talent grab. The Raiders own five picks and could make trades to acquire more if they want to.
Here are some players Las Vegas should consider taking when it's finally on the clock in the third round.
Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
Last year, the Raiders drafted Alabama's Alex Leatherwood in the first round and initially tried starting him at right tackle. That didn't work out great, though, and they opted to move Leatherwood over to guard, which seems to be a better fit for him moving forward.
Because of that, Las Vegas will need to decide who starts at right tackle in 2022. It could be Brandon Parker, who filled the role after Leatherwood changed positions. Or the team could try to find a starting tackle with the No. 86 overall pick.
One potential fit for the Raiders is Minnesota's Daniel Faalele if he's available when they are on the clock. Faalele is 6'8" and 384 pounds, so he would be a large presence on the right side of the line for Las Vegas. He's a relatively raw prospect, though, as he's from Melbourne, Australia, where he played rugby instead of football until joining IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016.
While Faalele may not have the most gridiron experience, he made 31 starts at Minnesota, including 12 in 2021, when he was selected to the All-Big Ten first team. If he continues to improve, he could become a strong right tackle at the NFL level.
Faalele may not realize his potential right away, but he's talented enough to be an intriguing possibility for the Raiders in the draft.
Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
Las Vegas has already strengthened the edges of its defensive front this offseason, having signed Chandler Jones to play on the opposite side of Maxx Crosby. The two should combine to be a formidable pass-rushing duo. However, the Raiders still need to get better on the interior of their D-line.
Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis could be among the best players available when Las Vegas is on the clock in the third round and could be a great fit for the team. Mathis, who is 6'4" and 310 pounds, had an impressive four-year playing career for the Crimson Tide. In 2021, he had nine sacks and was a second-team All-American.
Mathis is talented, but there are reasons he won't get taken until the second day of the draft. As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein notes, Mathis is "more a piece of the front than a standout playmaker." Zierlein added: "He can push the pocket on early-down passing plays but is likely to come off the field on passing downs."
Still, Mathis would be a great depth player who could occasionally make a big impact, which is something the Raiders defense could use.
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Another area of the Las Vegas defense that could benefit from improved depth is its cornerback group. The Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin and signed Anthony Averett earlier this offseason, but the unit needs a young prospect the team can develop, possibly even into a starting role down the line.
That's why Cincinnati's Coby Bryant could be an intriguing target for Las Vegas in this year's draft. Bryant has been somewhat overlooked while one of his Bearcats teammates, Ahmad Gardner, is among the top cornerbacks in the draft class. But he is a talented defensive back too.
Bryant played five seasons at Cincinnati, and he had six of his nine career interceptions over his final two years. He was also named to the All-AAC first team each of those seasons, and he has the potential to get even better as he transitions to the NFL level.
It's possible that Bryant could even fall into the fourth round. If that happens, the Raiders should do what it takes to come away with him, as he could provide tremendous value at that point, especially if it doesn't take him long to contribute as a rookie.