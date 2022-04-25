Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders no longer have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, they won't be on the clock until the No. 86 overall selection, which will come during the third round Friday. But there's a good reason for that.

In March, the Raiders acquired the No. 1 wide receiver their offense was lacking, as they brought in Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. In return, Las Vegas had to give up its 2022 first- and second-round picks, which are the No. 22 and No. 53 overall selections.

So the Raiders will no longer be active early in the draft. But there's a good chance the deal will prove to be worth it considering Adams is one of the top playmakers in the league.

However, Las Vegas will still have an opportunity to bring in some intriguing young players via the NFL's annual talent grab. The Raiders own five picks and could make trades to acquire more if they want to.

Here are some players Las Vegas should consider taking when it's finally on the clock in the third round.