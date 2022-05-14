Bruins 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Patrice Bergeron (UFA), Jesper Froden (UFA), Curtis Lazar (UFA), Jack Studnicka (RFA), Anton Blidh (UFA), Josh Brown (UFA), Jack Ahcan (RFA), Troy Grosenick (UFA), Jakub Zboril (UFA)

No other player on Boston's list of free agents is more important than Bergeron, the team's captain.

The veteran center has been a staple in the Bruins' lineup since being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion and four-time Selke Award winner has had an unbelievable 18-year career, notching 400 goals and 582 assists for 982 points in 1,216 games.

At 36 years old, he showed no signs of slowing down during the 2021-22 season, either, tallying 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points in 73 games. It was his ninth straight season with at least 20 goals and 48 points.

That said, Bergeron's future in Boston, and in the NHL, is up in the air. The Quebec native said in September that he would wait until after the 2021-22 campaign to decide his fate, and he hasn't definitively ruled out retirement.

However, Sweeney said in September that he had contract negotiations with Bergeron and that however long he wanted to remain a Bruin was up to him.

Bergeron is coming off a deal that paid him $6.875 million per year. It's unclear how much he's looking for to return for another season.

In addition to Bergeron, other notable free agents include youngsters Studnicka, Ahcan and Zboril. Studnicka and Ahcan are still developing but have impressed when called up from the AHL's Providence Bruins, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them re-signed this offseason.

Zboril, meanwhile, finally cracked Boston's lineup entering the 2021-22 season but suffered a torn ACL after playing just 10 games. The 25-year-old showed a lot of improvement in that short period of time and would be worth bringing back on a relatively inexpensive deal.

Players like Lazar and Blidh, who have served in depth roles, could likely depart Boston this summer as the Bruins have always done well replacing those type of players on cheaper deals. For instance, see Par Lindholm, Sean Kuraly and Karson Kuhlman.