UFC Fight Night 205 Results: Andrade Beats Lemos Via Submission in Main Event

Jessica Andrade is officially back as a contender in the strawweight division. She successfully dropped back down to the division with a first-round submission win over Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Lemos actually started with the early lead. She started off the fight with aggressive leg kicks and appeared poised to pick apart Andrade on the feet.

But Andrade's experience proved to be a key to the fight. She kept calm, closed the distance and grabbed the unorthodox submission. According to Michael Carroll of UFC Stats, the standing arm-triangle choke was the first of its kind in the UFC.

Andrade's strength continues to be an issue for opponents in the 115-pound division. She once held the belt in the weight class but moved up after she lost the belt to Zhang Weili.

With this win she has announced she will once again be the factor while the hype train of Amanda Lemos took a big hit.

Andrade wasn't the only one to get a big submission win in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the rest of the results including several submissions.

Main Card

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm-triangle) - Round 1 (3:13)

def. Amanda via submission (standing arm-triangle) - Round 1 (3:13) Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission ( kneebar ) - Round 1 (3:01)

def. Clay via submission ( ) - Round 1 (3:01) Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1 (2:32)

via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1 (2:32) Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1 (2:36)

Prelims

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO - Round 2 (4:15)

def. Dwight Grant via TKO - Round 2 (4:15) Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via TKO - Round 1 (4:55)

Qileng Aori def. Cameron Else via TKO - Round 1 (2:48)

def. Cameron Else via TKO - Round 1 (2:48) Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

def. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via disqualification (eye poke) - Round 1 (3:52)

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida

Much like Liam Neeson, Claudio Puelles has a specific set of skills. It's just that Puelles' very specific skill happens to be catching people in kneebars.

The Prince of Peru has proved to be an expert at the submission. He picked up his third kneebar victory in the UFC by tapping out Clay Guida at the three-minute mark of the first round.

Puelles continues to show intriguing upside in the lightweight division. After watching Charles Oliveira ascend from submission specialist to UFC champion, he's proving that he's worth keeping an eye on.

The 40-year-old Guida isn't the best opponent these days, but he is a capable wrestler. Puelles was close to submitting him even earlier in the fight with a kimura attempt that ultimately didn't work out.

Puelles is going to continue to get bigger and better fights if he continues to pull off fun submissions.

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa

Maycee Barber's tenacity and physicality were key players in her picking up a unanimous-decision win over Montana De La Rosa. She earned the clean sweep 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

Barber's smothering clinch game and dirty boxing were on display against De La Rosa. The 27-year-old had her moments. She scored a takedown and was able to hold top control to make the second round competitive.

However, Barber's ability to work out of that spot and continue to pour on the pressure was enough to keep her scorecards unblemished.

It's a big win for The Future. Her career to this point has been slowed by some injuries and a two-fight skid after starting her career 8-0.

However, Barber is just 23 years old and still has a great chance to develop into a legitimate contender.

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata

Guillotine chokes were the featured special on the menu early on in the main card. Charles Jourdain made it back-to-back first-round submission wins with the hold, tapping out Lando Vannata in just under three minutes.

Jourdain and Vannata got off to a frenetic pace, going after each other right away. Jourdain dropped Vannata with a left hand to get the fight to the ground, and it didn't take him long to find the choke.

Once he found it, he put on the squeeze until he drew the tap.

Jourdain has eight UFC fights, but this is the first time he has won back-to-back fights. He beat Andre Ewell by decision last time out and has clearly shown improvement. This was his first submission win in the UFC.

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright

Marc-Andre Barriault isn't really known for submissions. After all, he entered Saturday's fight with no submission wins to his name.

It didn't take him long to change that against Jordan Wright. Barriault dragged his opponent to the mat with a hold on his neck and immediately began cranking on a guillotine choke that forced the tap from Wright:

The win marks an impressive turnaround for Barriault. He was flattened by Chidi Njokuani in just 16 seconds just over two months ago but got right back to work and was clearly ready to redeem himself.

The Sanford MMA fighter gets back some of the momentum he had before the Njokuani loss. He had picked up three wins in a row prior to that, although one of the wins was turned into a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.