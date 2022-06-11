Rangers 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Rangers enjoyed an excellent season that broke a four-year streak outside the playoffs, but their season is now over after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated them 2-1 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Final playoff series Saturday.

Chris Kreider led the offense with 52 goals, Artemi Panarin guided the Rangers with 96 points and Mika Zibanejad finished second in goals (29) and third in assists (52).



On defense, reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox shined once again with 74 points (11 goals, 63 assists). However, the team's unquestioned MVP was goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who went 36-13-4 with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 GAA.

All told, the Rangers posted a 52-24-6 record (110 points) during the regular season, an excellent campaign.

It was a great year for the Blueshirts, but now they need to make a host of tough decisions. Many key players are up for free agency this offseason, and New York won't keep them all. In addition, the Rangers won't benefit from draft lottery luck this year. They will potentially have a pair of second-round picks among their six selections.

General manager Chris Drury and head coach Gerard Gallant have a lot of work to do. Here's a look at the team's free agents, potential draft targets and an outlook for next year.