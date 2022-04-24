Ideal Landing Spots for Top 8 NHL Free Agents in 2022 Offseason

0 of 8

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The NHL's 2022 free-agent market opens July 13 at noon ET. As with every opening day of free agency, we can expect a frenzy of activity within the first hours as teams engage in a bidding war for the best available players.

This year's crop of free agents features superstars such as Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. While they could opt to stick with the only NHL teams they have ever played for, they will draw considerable interest if they decide to test the unrestricted free-agent market.

Malkin and Bergeron aren't the only noteworthy players who will attract attention if they hit the open market. Those seeking a goaltender will attempt to sign the Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury. The Dallas Stars' John Klingberg will be pursued by teams seeking a puck-moving defenseman while the Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau will draw clubs looking for a top-scoring winger.

Some of these players could end up re-signing with their current clubs, but there will be others who might be available to the highest bidder. Here's a look at the ideal landing spots for this summer's top eight unrestricted free agents.