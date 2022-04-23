AEW's Hook Nails 1st Mic Moment, WWE Star Is Trapped and More Friday Night Takes

0 of 5

This week's block of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage both featured some solid in-ring action, but not all was sunshine and rainbows.

On the blue brand, Drew Gulak once again found himself being put in a submission hold by one of the competitors in the SmackDown women's division.

Butch was in action against Xavier Woods of The New Day, and Madcap Moss looked to continue his babyface turn in a match against Angel of Los Lotharios.

Over on Rampage, Jade Cargill put the TBS Championship on the line against Marina Shafir, and Hook spoke for the first time in a backstage segment with Danhausen.

Let's look at some of the more noteworthy moments from Friday's wrestling programs.