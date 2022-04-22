WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22April 22, 2022
A week after he defeated Jimmy Uso to build momentum for RK-Bro ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, Riddle sought to make it 2-0 against the SmackDown tag team champions as he battled Jey in the main event of Friday's Fox broadcast.
That match headlined a show that also featured a Lumberjack Match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn and the continuation of Madcap Moss' new-found rivalry with Los Lotharios.
Find out who emerged victoriously from the night's advertised matches and what developments occurred in premier rivalries as the company inched closer to the annual post-WrestleMania premium live event with this recap of the April 22 episode.
Match Card
- Riddle vs. Jey Uso
- Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
- Madcap Moss vs. Angel
- Contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash
Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey Sign the Contract for WrestleMania Backlash
- "What kind of USFL amateur stuff is this?" Pat McAfee said of the missing contract, carrying over his disdain for the new league from his show.
- Gulak preparing a PowerPoint presentation on the rules of an I Quit match was a nice nod to his past.
- Rousey: "You will be spared no humiliation when you say 'I quit.'"
A contract signing for the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash opened up the show as Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair put pen to paper for a match WWE hopes improves upon their lackluster affair in Dallas.
Nothing said was any different than the things Rousey and Flair have said in the past, nor was the feud propelled forward in any measurable way. Instead, it continued the status quo between champion and challenger as they bide time ahead of what is, hopefully, the blowoff to their feud.
The highlight was Drew Gulak, who steals every scene he appears in and has done wonders in making both women look like world-beaters by bumping and tapping out for them.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Xavier Woods vs. Butch
- Michael Cole insinuating that the WWE Universe was intrigued to see what kind of wrestler Butch is was more insulting than intended. The audience has not forgotten that Butch is the artist formerly known as Pete Dunne, an accomplished and celebrated NXT Superstar.
The feud between New Day and The Eastie Boys continued this week as Xavier Woods squared off with Butch.
The Rabid Wildebeast, labeled as such by Pat McAfee on commentary, controlled the match but saw his unbridled tenacity utilized against him as Woods caught him with a DDT into the Backwoods small package for the win.
The match was perfectly acceptable pro wrestling hurt by a mid-match commercial break. Woods is going to get the rollup over as a genuine finishing maneuver and that is majorly impressive. It was Butch and the in-ring mannerisms that looked a hell of a lot like those previously utilized by Pete Dunne that really stood out, though.
Why even go through the repackaging process if the guy is going to be the same Bruiserweight we all knew, loved and grew to respect in NXT?
Anyway, the feud is going to continue for another week, with the added element of Butch apparently being a spoiled brat who sulks when he doesn't get his way.
Splendid.
Grade
C+
Top Moments