WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

The feud between New Day and The Eastie Boys continued this week as Xavier Woods squared off with Butch.

The Rabid Wildebeast, labeled as such by Pat McAfee on commentary, controlled the match but saw his unbridled tenacity utilized against him as Woods caught him with a DDT into the Backwoods small package for the win.

The match was perfectly acceptable pro wrestling hurt by a mid-match commercial break. Woods is going to get the rollup over as a genuine finishing maneuver and that is majorly impressive. It was Butch and the in-ring mannerisms that looked a hell of a lot like those previously utilized by Pete Dunne that really stood out, though.

Why even go through the repackaging process if the guy is going to be the same Bruiserweight we all knew, loved and grew to respect in NXT?

Anyway, the feud is going to continue for another week, with the added element of Butch apparently being a spoiled brat who sulks when he doesn't get his way.

Splendid.

Grade

C+

