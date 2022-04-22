NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Standings and Odds for Stanley Cup

NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Standings and Odds for Stanley CupApril 22, 2022
With the end of the 2021-22 NHL regular season just over one week away, it's time to look ahead to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
All eight postseason berths have been clinched in the East Division, while four are still up for grabs in the West.
With that in mind, teams like Minnesota and Edmonton are hoping to come out on top in their respective seeding battles as the regular season wanes.
The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers are the only teams that have clinched their division and the top seed in the Pacific and Atlantic, respectively. The other two division leaders will be determined in the coming days.
While hockey fans wait for the playoff picture to come into complete focus, here's a quick look at the latest standings and Stanley Cup odds.
Current Standings
Atlantic Division:
Florida Panthers (118 points, clinched playoff berth)
Toronto Maple Leafs (108 points, clinched playoff berth)
Tampa Bay Lightning (102 points, clinched playoff berth)
Metropolitan Division:
Carolina Hurricanes (108 points, clinched playoff berth)
New York Rangers (108 points, clinched playoff berth)
Pittsburgh Penguins (99 points, clinched playoff berth)
Wild Card:
Boston Bruins (99 points, clinched playoff berth)
Washington Capitals (97 points, clinched playoff berth)
Central Division:
Colorado Avalanche (116 points, clinched playoff berth)
Minnesota Wild (105 points, clinched playoff berth)
St. Louis Blues (103 points, clinched playoff berth)
Pacific Division:
Calgary Flames (104 points, clinched playoff berth)
Edmonton Oilers (96 points)
Los Angeles Kings (92 points)
Wild Card:
Nashville Predators (93 points)
Dallas Stars (91 points)
Latest Stanley Cup Odds
Colorado Avalanche: +350 (bet $100 to win $350)
Florida Panthers: +550
Calgary Flames: +900
Toronto Maple Leafs: +900
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1100
Carolina Hurricanes: +1200
New York Rangers: +1600
Boston Bruins: +1600
Minnesota Wild: +1600
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1800
St. Louis Blues: +2200
Edmonton Oilers: +2500
Washington Capitals: +3000
Vegas Golden Knights: +3500
Nashville Predators: +4000
Dallas Stars: +4500
Los Angeles Kings: +6000
Vancouver Canucks: +25000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
2 Division Titles Still Up for Grabs
Home-ice advantage is very important for teams as they skate into the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Right now, the Calgary Flames (Pacific) and Florida Panthers (Atlantic) have both clinched their respective divisions, leaving two divisions left unclaimed.
In the Metropolitan Division, it's looking like either the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Rangers will finish first. Both teams have four games left on the schedule, including a face-off in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, so it's going to be a tight race.
"It’s definitely a goal — we want to finish first," Rangers Head Coach Gerard Gallant told AMNY's Aidan Graham. "But we’re going to take it one game at a time, and see what happens."
The Central Division is almost wrapped up by the Colorado Avalanche, who are the odds-on favorite to win the Cup, have an 11-point lead over the Minnesota Wild in the standings.
They also still have a good shot at the Presidents' Trophy, if the Panthers somehow let up on the gas.
With so much on the line, hockey fans should be excited about the prospect of watching these teams leave it all out on the ice to close out the regular season.