NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Standings and Odds for Stanley Cup

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

With the end of the 2021-22 NHL regular season just over one week away, it's time to look ahead to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

All eight postseason berths have been clinched in the East Division, while four are still up for grabs in the West.

With that in mind, teams like Minnesota and Edmonton are hoping to come out on top in their respective seeding battles as the regular season wanes.

The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers are the only teams that have clinched their division and the top seed in the Pacific and Atlantic, respectively. The other two division leaders will be determined in the coming days.

While hockey fans wait for the playoff picture to come into complete focus, here's a quick look at the latest standings and Stanley Cup odds.