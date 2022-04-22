NFL Draft 2022: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

3 of 3

Aidan Hutchinson: Detroit Lions

It seems more likely than not Hutchinson won't be available for the Lions at No. 2, but that still leaves open the possibility for the Michigan native to stick in his home state.

"It would definitely be cool," Hutchinson told reporters. "I'd be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL just being so close to home and close to my parents."

As an added bonus, there are scheme similarities between what Hutchinson did at Michigan and how the Lions played last season.

Malik Willis: Pittsburgh Steelers

Willis has a sky-high ceiling, but he needs time to hone his skills. Pittsburgh can afford to be patient with former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky in place to serve as the bridge out of the Ben Roethlisberger era.

Once Willis proves ready, though, the job would be his. As soon as that happens, he'd take over a team that can win games with defense and rushing, meaning it wouldn't need him to do everything on his own.

Willis could team with 2021 first-rounder Najee Harris to give the Steelers one of the league's most potent ground games, and when Willis aired it out, he could spread it around to playmakers like Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, all of whom are 25 and under.

Kenny Pickett: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers might have already seen enough to know Sam Darnold isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, but 2018's No. 3 pick can hold things down until Pickett is ready to go.

Should Pickett land in Carolina—staying a Panther, just like he was at Pittsburgh!—he could have the pieces around him needed to succeed. The Panthers boast an elite defense, an all-galaxy, dual-threat running back in Christian McCaffrey and an impact trio of receivers with D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr.

