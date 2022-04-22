NFL Draft 2022: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

NFL Draft 2022: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top ProspectsApril 22, 2022
The wait for the 2022 NFL draft is almost over.
In less than a week, fans and front offices alike will tie their hopes to the biggest and brightest stars of the college football world. Fortunes will change in a span of three nights, for better or worse.
We can't wait for the actual talent grab, and since you came to this article, we're assuming you can't either. To help whet all of our appetites, we'll examine a few of the latest expert mocks, spotlight some of the latest draft odds and find the best team fits for the top prospects.
Expert Mock Roundup
Hoping to find consensus among draft experts? Sorry, but that's not happening this year.
In examining mocks from The Athletic's Dane Brugler, NFL.com's Peter Schrager and ESPN's tandem of Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, the disagreements start as soon as the mocks do. Edge-rushers are slotted into the Nos. 1 and 2 picks, but the order isn't the same. Brugler and the ESPN scribes went with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, while Schrager has Georgia's Travon Walker. The experts do, however, have the same two players in their top two.
Dropping down to No. 3, Brugler and Schrager have the Houston Texans taking NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, while Kiper and McShay went with Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Brugler and Schrager don't see Thibodeaux waiting long to hear his name called, as they both mocked him No. 4 to the New York Jets. ESPN's crew, meanwhile, sent Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner to the Jets, with Ekwonu going No. 5 to the New York Giants.
Brugler and Schrager were similarly thinking offensive line for the Giants, though, again there's no consensus here. Brugler put Alabama's Evan Neal in that spot, while Schrager went with Mississippi State's Charles Cross.
NFL Draft Odds
No. 1 Pick
Aidan Hutchinson -200 (Bet $200 to win $100)
Travon Walker -180
Ikem Ekwonu +1300 (Bet $100 to win $1,300)
Evan Neal +1400
Kayvon Thibodeaux +1800
Malik Willis +4000
Charles Cross +5000
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner +5000
Kenny Pickett +6000
Kyle Hamilton +8000
Total Defensive Players in Round 1
Over 15.5 -125
Under 15.5 -105
Total Offensive Players in Round 1
Under 16.5 -120
Over 16.5 -110
Total Quarterbacks in Round 1
Over 2.5 -250
Under 2.5 +190
First Quarterback Selected
Malik Willis -150
Kenny Pickett +150
Desmond Ridder +1000
Matt Corral +1800
Sam Howell +4000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Best Fits for Top Prospects
Aidan Hutchinson: Detroit Lions
It seems more likely than not Hutchinson won't be available for the Lions at No. 2, but that still leaves open the possibility for the Michigan native to stick in his home state.
"It would definitely be cool," Hutchinson told reporters. "I'd be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL just being so close to home and close to my parents."
As an added bonus, there are scheme similarities between what Hutchinson did at Michigan and how the Lions played last season.
Malik Willis: Pittsburgh Steelers
Willis has a sky-high ceiling, but he needs time to hone his skills. Pittsburgh can afford to be patient with former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky in place to serve as the bridge out of the Ben Roethlisberger era.
Once Willis proves ready, though, the job would be his. As soon as that happens, he'd take over a team that can win games with defense and rushing, meaning it wouldn't need him to do everything on his own.
Willis could team with 2021 first-rounder Najee Harris to give the Steelers one of the league's most potent ground games, and when Willis aired it out, he could spread it around to playmakers like Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, all of whom are 25 and under.
Kenny Pickett: Carolina Panthers
The Panthers might have already seen enough to know Sam Darnold isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, but 2018's No. 3 pick can hold things down until Pickett is ready to go.
Should Pickett land in Carolina—staying a Panther, just like he was at Pittsburgh!—he could have the pieces around him needed to succeed. The Panthers boast an elite defense, an all-galaxy, dual-threat running back in Christian McCaffrey and an impact trio of receivers with D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr.
