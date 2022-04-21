Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21

4 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

More than a spotlight for the X-Division featuring four of its top stars, the tag match pitting champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid against Ace Austin and "Speedball" Mike Bailey was the culmination of weeks of "will he or won't he."

Before we could find out if Bailey had Austin's back or not, The Inevitable One sought to pin Miguel and send a message loudly and clearly ahead of Rebellion this Saturday. Unfortunately for him, an ill-fated attempt at The Fold failed as Miguel countered and scored the win rollup.

After the match, Bailey finally answered weeks of questions with a kick to the head of Austin, severing any relationship they may have had.

A match with four wrestlers like Bailey, Austin, Miguel and Laredo Kid is going to be good, if for no reason other than willpower. This certainly was and probably even better than that. The action was fluid, the high spots popped the crowd and all four men shined.

The outcome was probably the right one, especially as it set up the post-match antics that concluded Bailey and Austin's teased partnership. The crowd erupted for Speedball's betrayal of Austin, proof that his booking to this point has been perfect and fans genuinely wanted to see him stick it to the cocky, arrogant lead heel of the X-Division.

Grade

B

Top Moments