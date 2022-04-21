NFL Draft 2022: Reviewing Latest 1st-Round Expert Mocks with 1 Week Remaining

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is going to be a fun one, in large part because we don't know what to expect. Heading into the 2021 draft, everyone pretty much knew that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were going No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and that the San Francisco 49ers were taking a quarterback third.

Things are much different this year, with the drama beginning at No. 1 instead of No. 4. We're still not sure where the Jacksonville Jaguars are leaning with the first overall selection, and there's not much clarity after the first pick either.

Draft predictions are all over the place this year, and that's helping to set up one of the most intriguing first rounds in years.

Here, we'll dive into some of those predictions and search out the biggest disparities and most notable common threads from some of the latest mock drafts around the web.

Let's start with what Jacksonville could do at No. 1.