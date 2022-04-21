Knicks' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season felt like an eternity for the New York Knicks.

A campaign that opened with much promise—keyed both by last season's playoff trip and a 5-1 start—quickly devolved into a mess of middling defense, borderline unwatchable offense and a roster that more or less regressed in every key area.

The 2022 offseason, then, feels like something of a relief, even as New York heads into it without the benefit of cap space. However, the Knicks do have a lottery pick, a slew of future draft selections and a chunk of budget-friendly contracts, so they could be big players in the trade market if that's the route they pursue.

On the free-agent front, though, there is always the possibility of a sign-and-trade, and New York has access to both the $10.3 million mid-level and $4.1 million biannual exceptions, so it can add players of consequence.

The following three hoopers-for-hire might wind up topping the wishlist.