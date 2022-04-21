Celtics' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could sleep through the 2022 NBA offseason if they want.

Consider that one of the perks of being the Association's most efficient team for the final four months of the campaign.

It's also a reflection of the fact that this front office didn't bother waiting to lock up what could have been the club's top two free agents by ironing out extensions with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III before the season started.

The Shamrocks will technically send five players into free agency, but even basketball diehards may not know the names. Rookie Sam Hauser saw the most action of the quintet while sprinkling just 158 minutes over 26 outings.

That's a long-winded way of saying don't expect much from the Celtics this season. If they opt for some bargain hunting, though, the following three players are worth a look.