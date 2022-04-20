49ers 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

1 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A handful of NFL draft experts differ on which prospect will land with the 49ers at No. 61, but they are in agreement on the position of need.

Bleacher Report's NFL scouting staff mocked UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen to the 49ers in its most recent mock draft.

The ESPN pair of Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay alternated selections in their latest mock draft. McShay predicted that Maryland safety Nick Cross would land at No. 61.

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson placed Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook into the 49ers' first selection of the draft process.

The secondary is the weakest part of the San Francisco defense. The 49ers do not have much depth after free-agent signing Charvarius Ward.

Ward will be the No. 1 cornerback, and Jimmie Ward is expected to partner Talanoa Hufanga at safety as the depth chart stands.

San Francisco does not boast much talent behind those three players, which is why the secondary is a popular position of need in mock drafts.

All of the aforementioned defensive backs are expected to make it to the second day of the draft.

The one drastic move San Francisco could make is trading into the late part of the first round if there is a falling prospect who is high on the team's draft board.

The 49ers have a total haul of nine picks, so if they feel the need to trade up, they could offer a package of some of the late-round selections.