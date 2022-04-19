Rhea Ripley's Next Move Is Obvious, Finn Balor Gets Screwed, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The evolution of WWE Raw continued with its April 18 edition. Following WrestleMania 38, the program has focused on reshaping the roster with a few key moves that established new stars with fresh angles.

Rhea Ripley turned on Liv Morgan after they failed to win the the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, meaning a new direction for one of the company's most talented female wrestlers is on the horizon along with an obvious destination.

Theory won the United States Championship by defeating Finn Balor, putting an end to a run for The Prince that had barely got started.

Kevin Owens competed in the main event against Cody Rhodes but not before pulling off the funniest segment of the night: He continued to question Ezekiel about his identity but failed to uncover the truth.

This and more defined an episode of Raw in which the stars began to align for what WWE will look like come WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 and beyond.