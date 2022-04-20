The Biggest Game-Changers in the 2022 NFL Draft Class

0 of 7

While there's something to be said for consistency in the NFL, it's a big-play league.

The team that creates the most such plays on offense and forces turnovers on defense will win more often than not.

With that in mind, prospects who can make either of those things happen find themselves in high demand this time of year.

Put another way, there are players who are good. And then there are players who force opposing coaches to come up with a plan. Whether it's a pass-rusher who commands double-teams to keep him from living in the backfield or a speedy receiver who has to be found by the secondary at all times, these players change the game with their presence alone.

Here are the most notable heading into the April 28-30 draft.

Players listed in alphabetical order.