Buying or Selling Latest 2022 NFL Draft Rumors, Buzz

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

NFL draft preparation is as much about deciphering what should happen through the din of the preseason process as it is actual evaluations.

Smokescreens aplenty arise. Teams often use it to distract from the prospects their front offices actually like, or they serve as an attempt to get particular individuals to fall during the process for their benefit.

But there's also another possibility. Sometimes there's truth behind the facade.

General managers and those who cover the league must ascertain which part of the rumors and buzz is real and what isn't.

Which players are rising or falling based on how franchises view them? Are their real concerns with certain prospects? What matches between player and team make the most sense?

The draft serves as an unsolvable jigsaw puzzle that those in charge must do their best to piece together beforehand to prepare for almost any possibility. This is exactly why every organization works through numerous scenarios in the weeks leading up to the event.

With the 10 days remaining before the first round officially begins in Las Vegas, the latest chatter still centers on the quarterback crop, with a few defensive players also coming into the spotlight.