Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

No NFL team has gone longer without making the playoffs than the New York Jets. They haven't reached the postseason since 2010, but the franchise is hoping that it's on an upward trajectory.

New York will look to keep that going by adding a strong group of players during the 2022 draft, which is set to get underway April 28. And the Jets will have plenty of opportunities to do that early, as they own a pair of top-10 picks and will be on the clock four times within the first 38 selections.

Although New York has some solid building blocks in place, it has plenty of holes to fill on its roster. If the Jets hope to get back to the playoffs in the near future, they need to keep bringing in talented players.

Here's what some experts are predicting New York will do with its first three picks in this year's draft.