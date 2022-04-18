Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 18, 2022
No NFL team has gone longer without making the playoffs than the New York Jets. They haven't reached the postseason since 2010, but the franchise is hoping that it's on an upward trajectory.
New York will look to keep that going by adding a strong group of players during the 2022 draft, which is set to get underway April 28. And the Jets will have plenty of opportunities to do that early, as they own a pair of top-10 picks and will be on the clock four times within the first 38 selections.
Although New York has some solid building blocks in place, it has plenty of holes to fill on its roster. If the Jets hope to get back to the playoffs in the near future, they need to keep bringing in talented players.
Here's what some experts are predicting New York will do with its first three picks in this year's draft.
No. 4 Pick
B/R Scouting Department: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
ESPN's Todd McShay: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Only three players will have come off the board when the Jets are first on the clock, so there's going to be a ton of talented prospects for them to choose from. And that means they will have several ways they can go with the No. 4 overall pick.
Both Mel Kiper Jr. and Dane Brugler have New York bolstering its pass rush by adding Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is one of the most exciting edge players in this year's class. Some mocks have Thibodeaux falling lower, but if the Jets take him at No. 4, they would be acquiring a player with a ton of potential who could become a defensive force for years to come.
It's also possible New York addresses one of its offensive needs. Zach Wilson, who is entering his second year as the Jets' starting quarterback, needs to be better protected and could benefit from having another top wide receiver to throw to. Evan Neal and Garrett Wilson are among the best at their respective positions in this year's class, so either should be a great fit in New York.
The Jets likely can't go wrong with any of these three players. Neal may be the safest pick, but Wilson and Thibodeaux have the potential to make greater impacts.
No. 10 Pick
B/R Scouting Department: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Drake London, WR, USC
ESPN's Todd McShay: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
McShay had the Jets taking Wilson at No. 4, so if the Ohio State wide receiver ends up falling to No. 10, the team could be getting a steal. Wilson is arguably the best wideout in this year's class, and he could develop into the No. 1 receiving option New York's offense is lacking.
But Drake London could also be a strong fit should Wilson no longer be on the board at No. 10 and if the Jets didn't take a wide receiver at No. 4. London is a 6'5" playmaker who would bring size and physicality to New York's receiving corps, which could help Wilson put up better numbers.
"If the Jets can pull this off—a top-tier receiver here and a high-upside edge-rusher at No. 4—shouldn't they be considered one of the most improved teams of the offseason?" Kiper wrote. "I like what they've done, and they haven't had to break the bank."
If New York takes a wide receiver at No. 4, then perhaps George Karlaftis would be a strong choice at No. 10.
However, Ahmad Gardner is one of the most talented prospects in this year's class. And if he's still available at No. 10, then the Jets may want to draft him and immediately plug him into their secondary in 2022.
No. 35 Pick
B/R Scouting Department: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (in trade up to No. 31)
ESPN's Todd McShay: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Kiper's mock is interesting because he has the Jets trading up to No. 31, which is currently owned by the Cincinnati Bengals. If that happens, New York would be making three selections in the first round. And Tyler Linderbaum is a player who could bring stability to the interior of its offensive line.
If the Jets don't add a pass-rusher in the first round and stay put at No. 35, then Arnold Ebiketie seems like a strong possibility for them. He was at Temple from 2017 to 2020, before transferring to Penn State for the 2021 season, when he had 62 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 12 games.
New York tied for 25th in the NFL with 33 sacks last season, so it needs to do a better job of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. So perhaps the Jets could use two early selections on pass-rushers in order to greatly improve that unit for the long-term future.
Andrew Booth could also be an intriguing prospect for New York, especially if it doesn't take Gardner in the first round. The Jets have some solid young cornerbacks, and Booth could quickly become an impact player for them.