Ranking the 11 Worst NFL Draft Picks in the Last 30 Years

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and excitement is building for the three-day event. Fans and pundits are in bliss as this year's rookie class finds out where they'll begin their careers. But every team has a slew of bad picks they'd love to have back.

Sometimes a pick doesn't work out because of poor scheme or culture fit and a player does well elsewhere. Other times it's about reaching for an individual over another and seeing the other player blossom while their own pick flounders. Rarely are any two situations the exact same, and it's easy to second-guess with hindsight.

We've looked at the last 30 years of draft picks and found the 11 worst selections. These 11 players were taken in the first round of their class and had a blend of poor production and were taken before an immensely more successful player.

Even the best franchises have had some embarrassing draft whiffs, and these picks are all-timers that will never be forgotten.