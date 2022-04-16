NFL Draft 2022: Examining Predictions for Top QBs in Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

You've probably heard a time or 10 that there's no consensus with this draft class—not at the top, and not at the quarterback position. These expert predictions bear that out.

They aren't in agreement on who the first quarterback will be or when he'll get taken, although both The Ringer's Danny Kelly and CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole have Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett pacing the position as the sixth overall selection by the Carolina Panthers.

Kelly sees "shades of Tony Romo" in Pickett, whom Kelly noted has a connection to Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who recruited Pickett to Temple. Stackpole contended that Rhule may not be "in a situation where he can survive having to develop a high-ceiling signal-caller like Malik Willis," so Pickett is the Panthers' guy.

The final expert, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, has Pickett going second among quarterbacks and 20th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zierlein dubbed Pickett "an ascending talent" and noted he "could compete for a starting spot this season."

Pickett, who wound up decommitting from Temple to play at Pitt, erupted this past season while throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.