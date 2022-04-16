Ranking Upset Potential for Every 2022 NBA Playoff Underdog

6 of 8

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Series Line: Celtics -130

The Brooklyn Nets aren't your typical seventh seed.

With Kyrie Irving not eligible for home games until March because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the James Harden trade saga that ultimately landed the team Ben Simmons (who still hasn't played a game) and major injuries to Kevin Durant (knee) and Joe Harris (ankle), Brooklyn has had quite the season.

The good news? Everything could be coming together at the right time.

Irving can now take the court for both home and road games. Durant is healthy and playing well, with 32.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 46.8 percent three-point shooting over his last seven regular-season contests. And we may even see Simmons make his Nets debut sometime between Games 4 and 6, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Although Harris is out for the year following ankle surgery, the Celtics could be missing a key piece for at least most of the series as well.

Center Robert Williams III, an All-Defensive team candidate, hasn't played since late March following knee surgery. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's a "very real" possibility that Williams can return sometime in the series, with Game 6 falling one month following his surgical procedure to fix a meniscus tear.

Having the best player on the floor is always a recipe for success in a playoff series, so the Nets have a legitimate chance of winning, especially if Irving, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and others play at a high level. Getting Simmons back, even if it's on a minutes restriction, will aid the Brooklyn defense and playmaking as well.

However, this Celtics team has posted the best net rating (plus-8.4) of any NBA team dating back to Halloween and finished as the No. 1 defensive squad (106.2 points per 100 possessions). Despite Boston's shaky start to the year, this squad is deeper, more talented and has far more experience together than the Nets roster. Even with Durant and Irving on the court together this year, Brooklyn is a modest 11-6.

The Nets have the star power to make this a long series and are one of the best No. 7 seeds we've ever seen, even if they don't move on.

Upset Potential: High