Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL Draft

David Becker/Associated Press

It didn't take long for the 2020 NFL draft class to have a big impact on the league.

That class has already yielded an AFC Championship-winning quarterback in Joe Burrow, four first-team All-Pro selections and 11 Pro Bowl appearances.

There is no doubt its members are talented. And there's also no doubt that several general managers and decision-makers would have probably chosen differently if the draft were held today.

Evaluating draft picks as they happen is nearly impossible. But with two years of seeing these players in action, it becomes a lot easier to see where they should have been slotted.

So here's what the draft would have looked like if GMs had access to a Time Stone, DeLorean or your favorite time-traveling MacGuffin.

For the sake of simplicity, this re-draft will use the order in which teams actually picked on draft night. Current team situation and a player's production thus far were taken into consideration.