2022 NFL Draft: Round 1 Order, Odds and Sleeper Prospects to Monitor

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Here's an interesting tidbit from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller that suggests we could see some positional runs in the early stages of the first round.

"One source I spoke to this week expected notable names to be available 'into the teens' as quarterbacks and wide receivers dominate the top 15," Miller wrote.

If there is a run on receivers, Georgia's George Pickens could be a name to watch on opening night. He's the 39th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, and the ninth-ranked receiver. However, he's big (6'3", 195 lbs) and physical and can win on the perimeter. Teams prioritizing receiver size are likely to be high on Pickens.

According to The Athletic's Diante Lee, the Kansas City Chiefs have visited with Pickens, and they hold two picks at the bottom of the first round. Kansas City might be targeting him in Round 2, but it's a notable bit of smoke worth following.

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral is the 73rd-ranked prospect on the B/R board and possibly wouldn't be in the first-round conversation in a different draft class.

However, it's looking increasingly likely that three quarterbacks will go in the top half of Round 1, or close to it.

"One GM told me he sees three in the top 20," King wrote. "... Those three are likely Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Malik Willis of Liberty and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. I've heard very good things about Ridder's exchanges with teams over the past month, but each QB has his critics."

Corral and North Carolina's Sam Howell are most likely to be the next quarterbacks off the board after Willis, Pickett and Ridder—Howell is the 82nd-ranked prospect on the B/R board.

If a team believes that Corral (or Howell) can be a future starter, he could be drafted before the end of Round 1. Trading back into the bottom of Round 1 would allow a team to snag Corral and the fifth-year option that comes with a first-round selection.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Based on the Vegas odds, it seems highly unlikely that we'll see more than one running back drafted in the first round—if that. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III is the top-ranked running back on the B/R board and the 36th overall prospect.

However, there's a chance that Iowa State's Breece Hall ends up being taken before Walker, and perhaps in the first. Hall is a versatile runner and a capable receiver out of the backfield, and that's going to appeal to a lot of teams.

"Hall has the size, vision, footwork, and athleticism to be a productive RB in any type of run scheme, both from under center and the shotgun," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.

The biggest knock on Hall appears to be his heavy college workload—718 carries in three seasons—but we've seen heavily utilized college runners like Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor still have NFL success.

Neither Henry nor Taylor were first-round picks, and Hall is far from a lock. Like Pickens and Corral, though, he's a potential Round 1 sleeper worth following heading into opening night on April 28.