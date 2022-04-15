Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas: Head-to-Toe Breakdown and Prediction

7 of 8

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Ugas' X-Factor: Be Careful What You Wish For

Ugas is underappreciated.

He's world champion in a marquee division and beat a first-ballot Hall of Famer in his last fight.

So the reality that he's in this spot—a high-profile unification bout against a quality champion—is surely everything he's wanted after years of toiling in the shadows.

"Being an underdog means nothing to me," he said. "I was the underdog against Pacquiao and now again against Spence. I've always been the underdog, and it doesn't faze me."

But as good as Pacquiao was over a career that yielded belts from flyweight to junior middleweight, the version that stood opposite Ugas last summer was 42 years old and hadn't fought in 25 months.

Spence is younger, more active, and, at this point in his career, far better than Pacman.

If Ugas is everything he says he is, the sudden change in magnitude won't mean a thing. But if he looks across the ring and suddenly realizes he's in deeper than he's ever been, it might not be pretty.

Spence's X-Factor: How Much Is Still There?

Spence has been a big-time guy at 147 pounds for nearly a half-decade.

He went to England to beat down a championship version of Kell Brook and has defeated four reigning or former world champions across five subsequent title defenses.

But he's fought just once since a high-speed car crash in October 2019 and is returning for the first time since having surgery to repair the torn left retina that scuttled his chance to fight Pacquiao last August.

Ugas stepped into the breach, scored the upset and got the Spence fight for himself.

Is Spence still the fighter he was before the crash, or even the fighter who won eight, eight and nine rounds on official scorecards against Danny Garcia between the crash and the eye surgery?

That's what everyone will be trying to discern shortly after Saturday's opening bell.