Report: Champion Boxer Errol Spence Jr. in 'Serious Condition' After Car Crash

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly in serious condition after getting into a rollover car crash early Thursday morning in Dallas.

According to CBS 11, police said a Ferrari went over the center median at a high rate of speed and flipped several times with a source telling CBS that Spence was the driver. He reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

J.D. Miles of CBS 11 reported that Spence is not in a life-threatening condition:

Fox 4 provided photos of Spence's demolished Ferrari following the wreck:

The 29-year-old Spence owns a perfect 26-0 professional record and holds the WBC and IBF welterweight championships.

Spence is a Long Island, New York, native but raised in the Dallas area after his family moved there when he was two years old.

Over the past few years, Spence has been one of the fastest-rising stars in boxing. Since 2017, he owns victories over big names such as Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson, Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter.

Most recently, Spence beat Porter by split decision on Sept. 28 to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. That also marked only the third loss of Porter's career.

In the most recent ratings released by The Ring magazine, Spence was ranked as the No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter in the world behind only Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Naoya Inoue and Aleksandr Usyk.

Spence's car was the only one involved in the crash, and police are investigating.