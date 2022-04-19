Every MLB Team's Most Promising Sign of Hope Thus Far in 2022

4 of 6

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta: So Far, Matt Olson > Freddie Freeman

Record: 5-7

By trading for Olson and then going all-in on a $168 million contract with him, Atlanta went pretty far out on a limb in hoping that he would fill the large shoes left vacant by Freeman. But so far, so very good. Olson is off to an intimidatingly good start with a 1.280 OPS and stellar peripherals to match. Freeman hasn't been bad in his own right with the Dodgers, but not this good.

Miami Marlins: How About Those 24-Year-Olds?

Record: 4-5

The Marlins arguably didn't do enough over the winter to reestablish themselves as a contender in the NL East, but they always figured to have a shot if their young players came through. To this end, three different 24-year-olds are on it. Offensively, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sanchez boast a combined 1.102 OPS. On the mound, Jesus Luzardo's 2022 debut saw him fan a career-best 12 batters against the Angels.

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor Is Back with a Vengeance

Record: 7-3

The Mets are off to such a strong start that it's frankly hard to point to just one thing that bodes especially well for the remainder of their season. Yet we simply can't deny Lindor the honors. He was weirdly mediocre across 2020 and 2021, between which he signed a 10-year, $341 million contract. Whatever spell he was under now seems to be broken, as he's up to a 1.048 OPS and three homers.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Defense Isn't Actually That Bad

Record: 4-7

It's easy to clown on the Phillies defense, which looked bad on paper coming into the year and has looked the part on at least one notable, Alec Bohm-related occasion. But what if we told you it's currently holding relatively strong with zero OAA? It's true, and the team as a whole has made just four errors apart from the three that Bohm made on April 11. Small sample size and all, but an encouraging sign nonetheless.

Washington Nationals: This Version of Josh Bell Would Be Worth a Haul

Record: 4-7

Ever since they blew it up at the trade deadline last year, it's been hard to find silver linings for the Nationals that don't have something to do with Juan Soto. Josh Bell, though, is looking awful shiny early on in his second season with the team. He has twice as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (four), and he's homered twice. The longer he stays on this track, the more value he'll have come trading season.