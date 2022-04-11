6 Young NHL Players Trending Toward Becoming All-Stars Next Season

0 of 6

Youth is the bastion of hope for even the most haphazard of NHL franchises. At this time of year, non-playoff teams are looking to the future, wondering how their top young players will develop and just how far said skaters will be able to take them further down the road.

Meanwhile, squads that have punched their tickets to the postseason are looking to see how their youngsters respond to the higher intensity and brighter lights. Some thrive under pressure. Others, not so much.

With every draft pick, there is the dream of landing the next Kirill Kaprizov, Cale Makar or Igor Shesterkin—players who can instil Stanley Cup aspirations in just one breakout season.

Not everyone can reach those heights, but that doesn't mean there aren't numerous skaters around the NHL who could play at an All-Star level throughout their respective primes. Today, we're going to shine the spotlight on some of these players, identify what makes them so special and predict what they will mean to their franchises moving forward.

For our purposes, young means under the age of 23. It's arbitrary, but it seems like a solid number to stick with. Just using the Calder Trophy rules here would force us to count out some skaters who, frankly, we just don't want to.

Also, since we're trying to identify All-Star-caliber talent who haven't made that roster, players who have already appeared in an All-Star Game won't be eligible, either. Playing in the rookie portion of that contest will not prohibit a place on this list, though.

This group isn't all-encompassing, either, so feel free to make arguments for your favorite young players who haven't yet appeared in an All-Star Game in the comments.