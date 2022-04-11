Prospects for Giants to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Giants are embarking on another rebuild, which isn't a surprise given the franchise's recent lack of success. The team has failed to get above .500 in any of the past five seasons.

New York took its first step early in the offseason, hiring Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as general manager and head coach, respectively. However, the roster rebuilding process has been slow, as the Giants have been strapped for cap space.

The roster that won four games in 2021 largely looks the same now.

The good news is the Giants have quite a bit of draft capital with which to work. They have two picks in Round 1 (No. 5 and No. 7), two in the third and nine overall. While their offseason hasn't been overly impressive, they stand to make significant upgrades later in April.

Of course, having a plethora of picks means little when a team takes the wrong players—and this has been a challenge for New York. The jury is still out on 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones, while the Giants got little last year out of 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney, whose impressive 189-yard game accounted for 45 percent of his rookie receiving total.

New York cannot miss on early picks and expect to significantly improve this offseason. With this in mind, let's examine three prospects it should look to avoid and why.