Quick Takes on Samoa Joe's AEW Booking, Reigns vs. Nakamura, Edge Stable, More

Despite criticism from fans that All Elite Wrestling's roster is overcrowded, company president Tony Khan continues to add top talent to his ranks, with Samoa Joe being the latest high-profile acquisition.

What AEW does with a star of his caliber going forward becomes the question, but if any one thing is for certain, it's that the company can't let him fade off into obscurity like several others before him. Joe's dominant Dynamite debut Wednesday proved he can be a valuable asset if utilized accordingly.

The WWE landscape also shifted in the wake of WrestleMania 38, with new champions being crowned and several fresh faces surfacing on SmackDown and Raw. Most notably, a new Edge-led heel faction might be on the horizon if his alliance with Damian Priest is any indication.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns was in desperate need of a challenger, and it appears Shinsuke Nakamura could be next in line for an opportunity. There's little to no chance he will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but it works perfectly as a filler feud for Reigns before he moves on to more credible competition in the summer.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why Reigns vs. Nakamura is the ideal main event for WrestleMania Backlash, the blue brand's women's division receiving a boost, AEW potentially going overboard with gimmick matches and more.