2022 WNBA Mock Draft: Analyzing Elite Prospects and Hidden Gems

2 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky

It's highly likely Rhyne Howard will be heading to Atlanta, as the Dream should take the 6'2" guard with the No. 1 overall pick.

The 21-year-old had a terrific four-year career at Kentucky, where she twice earned SEC Player of the Year honors (2019-20 and 2020-21) and was named a unanimous first-team All-American this past season.

Howard has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of the past three seasons for the Wildcats, and she'll look to carry that offensive prowess over to the WNBA. She also had 284 career three-pointers at Kentucky, so she's going to be difficult to guard on the perimeter.

If the Dream pass over Howard for somebody else, don't expect her to stay on the board for long. It's clear she has the talent to excel at the next level.

NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor

NaLyssa Smith is likely the only other player Atlanta is considering at No. 1 overall. She's a different type of player than Howard, as the former Baylor standout is a dominant forward. She averaged 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in 35 games for the Bears this past season.

Throughout her four-year career at Baylor, the 21-year-old continually improved. If that extends in the NBA, then she could develop into one of the top forwards in the league in the years to come.

Not only does Smith have a strong post game, but she's also a great defender. That's another reason why she'll likely be one of the first two players selected in this year's draft. And it should help her enjoy immediate success with her new team.