Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Logan Paul, Imperium and More

Tuesday was a bad night for Imperium, who saw Fabian Aichner walk out on Marcel Barthel and Gunther lose cleanly to new NXT champion Bron Breakker.

A report by Sean Ross Sapp may shed some light on why those two creative decisions were made.

Sapp says Gunther and Barthel are on their way to SmackDown. This move has been in the works, especially for Gunther, since the former NXT UK champion made the move from Europe to the United States.

It is interesting that Aichner is not a part of the package given how he has roots in Imperium's beginnings. Barthel is a skilled wrestler and has been highlighted in tag team action on NXT, so it remains to be seen whether he could swim on the main roster if he were forced to go it alone.

The money is clearly in a singles run for Gunther, who could conceivably be a main event star for whichever brand he appears on. Big, physical and imposing, he is a believable badass. Just ask the fans who have watched him across both NXT brands to this point.

Hopefully, WWE recognizes his potential and does not allow him to become bogged down by 50-50 booking and questionable storylines that strip away everything about him that works so well.

Sapp also reported that Raquel Gonzalez and LA Knight could be on their way to the main roster.