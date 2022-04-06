AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 6

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Tag team wrestling took center stage Wednesday night on TBS as AEW presented an episode of Dynamite headlined by the hotly anticipated rematch between two of the top tag teams in the world in The Young Bucks and FTR.

Elsewhere, The Hardys continued their feud with Andrade Family Office as they squared off with The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match.

What else went down and what happened when the company presented the latest in the Owen Hart Foundation men's and womens' tournaments?

Find out now with this recap of the April 6 broadcast.