AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 6
Tag team wrestling took center stage Wednesday night on TBS as AEW presented an episode of Dynamite headlined by the hotly anticipated rematch between two of the top tag teams in the world in The Young Bucks and FTR.
Elsewhere, The Hardys continued their feud with Andrade Family Office as they squared off with The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match.
What else went down and what happened when the company presented the latest in the Owen Hart Foundation men's and womens' tournaments?
Find out now with this recap of the April 6 broadcast.
Match Card
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament: Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart
- Tables Match: The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade
- Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole
- Ring of Honor and AAA tag team champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks
Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole
- Cole spit at Cage, attempting to sucker him into chasing him, only for Captain Charisma to see it coming and cut him off with a big right hand on the floor.
- Cage leapfrogged the ring post only to crash and burn on the arena floor as Cole retained control of the bout.
- Cole failing to put Cage away with The Boom and Excalibur claiming it was because he did not lower the kneepad, just like he failed to do against Page at Revolution, was a great callout by the play-by-play commentator.
- Page challenged Cole next Friday night on Rampage...in a Texas Deathmatch. Cole sold it perfectly, both dismayed and concerned. "If I were you, I would get my affairs in order," Page told his top contender to hammer home the seriousness of the hell Cole is about to enter.
Whether 28 or 48, Christian Cage remains the smoothest professional wrestler in the business, something that was on full display Wednesday night as he battled Adam Cole in the night's opening contest.
The pay-per-view-quality match was a great way to kick off the show in front of a red-hot Boston crowd. The sequences were great and the psychology was strong.
Cole hooking the rope with his leg to counteract an attempted Killswitch, then poking the eyes and following up with a Boom (no kneepad this time) for the win made for a great finish that put over his in-ring awareness and ability to cheat like hell and go undetected.
It would be nice to see Cole win one of these matches clean, without having to resort to underhanded tactics, but it is a major aspect of his character right now. He is a traditional heel who talks a big game and has to cheat to secure victories. There will be no such thing as cheating next Friday in Texas when he challenges Hangman Page for the AEW world title in a Texas Deathmatch.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Match: Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster
- "When we beat them in the ratings, he was their champ," Caster rapped about Joe's time as NXT champion.
- Joe's pissed-off reaction to Caster's backhand strike was great and gave way to the finish.
Fun was not on the agenda for Samoa Joe, who was unimpressed by Max Caster's pre-match rap and wasted little time showing him.
Joe obliterated The Acclaimed's mic man, defeating him in short order with the Muscle Buster, the first man to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.
After the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt appeared on the video screen and vowed to have a present for Joe next week in New Orleans.
A strong introduction to the dominant force that is Joe, this was still little more than a glorified squash and cannot be graded much higher as a result.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Captain Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
Kingston, Santana and Ortiz Speak; Jade Cargill Promo; Tables Match
- “We’re gonna beat your ass old school like Junkyard Dog and Butch Reed style," Kingston promised, while flexing his wrestling historian muscles.
- Jade Cargill cut a promo and said she was tired of former MMA fighters popping up in her ring in what was a great line and reflective of Marina Shafir and Paige VanZant's recent arrivals.
- "This is a bowling-shoe-ugly Tables Match," Jim Ross said, a phrase that is typically code for "not good."
Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz brawled with the Jericho Appreciation Society, chasing them out of the arena. The trio of babyfaces called out their foes for a six-man tag team match next week in New Orleans. As always, an entertaining promo brimming with conviction.
You knew the Tables Match between The Hardys and The Butcher and The Blade was doomed early when Jeff failed to actually go through a table in what was meant to be his elimination from the match. Butcher's departure came in a better spot as Matt drove him through the table with a Side Effect.
A match best described as "not great" saw Jeff take a big bump via Swanton bomb off the top of a ladder, driving Blade through the table for the win, it was a gimmick bout that existed for the sake of highlighting The Hardys. The problem, though, is that Matt and Jeff cannot (and should not) be relied on to take the big bumps and high risks every week. This is not 2000; their bump cards are full.
They are talented enough at this point in their careers to have great matches against young teams without having to endure these risks every week. Especially when the match is not particularly good, nor memorable.
Grade
C
Top Moments