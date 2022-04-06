How Many Current WWE Stars Will Be Inducted into the Hall of Fame?April 6, 2022
How Many Current WWE Stars Will Be Inducted into the Hall of Fame?
The current roster of WWE Superstars is an impressive collection of talent, consisting of different backgrounds and styles. They have come from all over the world to feature on sports entertainment's grandest stage and are among the best of their generation.
But how many of them are destined to join The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero in the WWE Hall of Fame?
The roster can be divided into three categories: the sure things, those most likely to be inducted and the fringe Superstars.
Fringe Superstars
Includes: Pete Dunne/Butch, Gunther, Tommaso Ciampa, Happy Corbin, Io Shirai, Jinder Mahal, Paige, Robert Roode, Roderick Strong, Shelton Benjamin, Tamina
The fringe stars on this list still have some proving to do in the rings of WWE, but they are solid enough candidates to deserve recognition. Many are also products of NXT, whose success on that brand, and little-to-none on the main roster may be the deciding factor on their entry.
Happy Corbin, if he stays on track, feels like the surest performer on this list to reach the Hall of Fame. He has competed against the top WWE stars, won the King of the Ring tournament, retired Kurt Angle and has an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory on his resume. The only thing missing is a run with a world title. That is unlikely to come under his latest "Happy" persona, but it's not out of the question entirely given his size and skill.
Dunne, Ciampa, Gunter, Shirai and Strong are all current NXT stars who are decorated both in WWE and beyond but have not established themselves on Raw and SmackDown to this point. Until that happens, no matter how great they are in NXT, it is difficult to imagine them getting the call. There is no denying their talent or the wealth of great matches they have been responsible for, but they have to replicate that success on the main roster to cement their status as future Hall of Famers.
Mahal is a former WWE champion but has struggled to remain relevant since dropping the title in November 2017. Longevity may be his key to enshrinement.
The same can be said for Shelton Benjamin, whose days of championship reigns look to be behind him, but his ability to stick with the company and deliver some dazzling performances earlier in his career could be enough to get him in.
The most interesting case here is Paige, who was well on her way to greatness when injury forced her out of action. As someone who laid the groundwork for the women's revolution even before the Four Horsewomen, she could still easily make the case for enshrinement and probably has earned it.
Tamina, like Natalya, may get in on longevity alone but lacks the multiple runs with championship gold to make her a no-brainer.
Superstars Most Likely to Join the Hall
Includes: Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth
This is the most interesting group as they have the accomplishments and longevity to enter the Hall of Fame, but WWE's tendency to make some Superstars wait could mean it will be awhile after their retirements/departures that we see them take their rightful place in immortality.
Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor are all multi-time world champions. Sheamus and McIntyre deserve recognition for introducing WWE to the European wrestling scene while Owens shed the "indie guy" label to headline WrestleMania. Ziggler took every questionable gimmick thrown at him and became one of the longest-tenured stars in the company while also collecting titles.
Lashley made the most of a second chance at WWE stardom, winning two world titles and enjoying his greatest run in any promotion after the age of 40. Then there is Balor, who has won the universal title but was even more influential before he made the main roster.
He helped change the business by introducing the world to Bullet Club, a faction that would spawn several stars across multiple companies and sell a ton of merchandise along the way. He was also key to the rise of NXT in the first decade on this century and helped it develop into one of the hottest brands in the sport during his time on top.
MVP has found main event success in a second run with the company, and Rhodes is hoping to put an exclamation point on his legacy by capturing the title that has eluded his family. Sami Zayn is low-key great and should make the Hall just based on his ability to have a five-star match with Owens and a great celebrity showdown with Johnny Knoxville. Nakamura's success around the globe likely gets him in while R-Truth's longevity, creativity and humor make him a candidate.
Naomi is a multi-time champion who achieved more than any of her fellow castmates on the original NXT competition shows and has been a staple of women's wrestling in WWE for over a decade, while Bliss exceeded expectations and became one of the breakout stars in WWE upon her arrival in 2016.
The Sure Things
Includes: AJ Styles, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, Natalya, Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, The Miz, The New Day, The Usos
There is no denying this crop of Superstars their place in the Hall of Fame. They are sure things; performers who have achieved the height of the sport consistently and helped define an era of WWE programming.
Reigns, Cena, Lesnar and Orton have been top stars of their generation. They have dominated the sport, collected titles, headlined pay-per-views and made a ton of money doing so. When it comes to talking about Ruthless Aggression or the current era of WWE television, they are the competitors who have defined them.
Lynch, Bayley, Flair and Banks are the original Four Horsewomen of WWE and changed the game for women's wrestling in the promotion. They helped usher in an evolution that took the sport from 30-second TV matches to WrestleMania main events. Natalya's longevity and wrestling pedigree, as well as the numerous championships and work for the company beyond the squared circle, make her an easy choice for induction.
Rollins and Styles are two of the best of any generation, Rey Mysterio is in the conversation for Greatest of All Time status, The Miz is one of the greatest success stories in WWE history and The New Day and Usos have dominated tag team wrestling in the company for close to a decade.
Then there is Paul Heyman, who had a direct hand in the success of Lesnar and Reigns as main event talent. It can be argued they would not have reached the heights they have without their advocate/special counsel influencing them both on and off the screen.
Heyman belongs alongside any of the sure-thing performers, and that does not even take into account his role in revolutionizing wrestling with ECW or as one of the greatest managers of all time in WCW.