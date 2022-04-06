How Many Current WWE Stars Will Be Inducted into the Hall of Fame?

1 of 3

Includes: Pete Dunne/Butch, Gunther, Tommaso Ciampa, Happy Corbin, Io Shirai, Jinder Mahal, Paige, Robert Roode, Roderick Strong, Shelton Benjamin, Tamina

The fringe stars on this list still have some proving to do in the rings of WWE, but they are solid enough candidates to deserve recognition. Many are also products of NXT, whose success on that brand, and little-to-none on the main roster may be the deciding factor on their entry.

Happy Corbin, if he stays on track, feels like the surest performer on this list to reach the Hall of Fame. He has competed against the top WWE stars, won the King of the Ring tournament, retired Kurt Angle and has an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory on his resume. The only thing missing is a run with a world title. That is unlikely to come under his latest "Happy" persona, but it's not out of the question entirely given his size and skill.

Dunne, Ciampa, Gunter, Shirai and Strong are all current NXT stars who are decorated both in WWE and beyond but have not established themselves on Raw and SmackDown to this point. Until that happens, no matter how great they are in NXT, it is difficult to imagine them getting the call. There is no denying their talent or the wealth of great matches they have been responsible for, but they have to replicate that success on the main roster to cement their status as future Hall of Famers.

Mahal is a former WWE champion but has struggled to remain relevant since dropping the title in November 2017. Longevity may be his key to enshrinement.

The same can be said for Shelton Benjamin, whose days of championship reigns look to be behind him, but his ability to stick with the company and deliver some dazzling performances earlier in his career could be enough to get him in.

The most interesting case here is Paige, who was well on her way to greatness when injury forced her out of action. As someone who laid the groundwork for the women's revolution even before the Four Horsewomen, she could still easily make the case for enshrinement and probably has earned it.

Tamina, like Natalya, may get in on longevity alone but lacks the multiple runs with championship gold to make her a no-brainer.