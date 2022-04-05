WWE Stars in Desperate Need of a New Direction After WrestleMania 38

0 of 3

Credit: WWE

Now that WrestleMania 38 is in the rearview mirror, there are some longtime WWE Superstars in desperate need of a change in direction.

Former world champions and popular performers are among those who need to pivot from the lackluster booking that defined their road to the biggest event of the year in hopes that the path out of it is far less bumpy.

One such competitor is Seth Rollins.

The Visionary spent weeks losing, only to have his storyline paid off with...another loss. It is time to rehabilitate the character by moving in a totally different direction.

But who else would benefit from a shift in creative? Let's take a look.