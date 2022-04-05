WWE Stars in Desperate Need of a New Direction After WrestleMania 38

WWE Stars in Desperate Need of a New Direction After WrestleMania 38April 5, 2022
Now that WrestleMania 38 is in the rearview mirror, there are some longtime WWE Superstars in desperate need of a change in direction.
Former world champions and popular performers are among those who need to pivot from the lackluster booking that defined their road to the biggest event of the year in hopes that the path out of it is far less bumpy.
One such competitor is Seth Rollins.
The Visionary spent weeks losing, only to have his storyline paid off with...another loss. It is time to rehabilitate the character by moving in a totally different direction.
But who else would benefit from a shift in creative? Let's take a look.
The New Day
Just because The New Day are perpetually over with fans, and one of the most entertaining acts in the whole of WWE, does not mean they can be taken for granted creatively. That is what has happened to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods over the last few months.
At WrestleMania, they lost a match they should have won against Ridge Holland and Sheamus and leave The Showcase of the Immortals without any real direction. They show up, wrestle matches, pop the crowd and leave. That is inexcusable for a couple of future Hall of Famers.
Kingston and Woods need an actual storyline and a chance to remind the WWE Universe why they have been mainstays for the last seven years. Simply splitting wins with other teams won't cut it any more.
While the company may have just signed Cody Rhodes, it is still looking for depth as far as star power is concerned. Taking an act like The New Day and minimalizing them is the opposite of what WWE needs to be doing, both for itself and the talent involved.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre spent months leading into WrestleMania feuding with two heels over a sword and some dad jokes.
Now, though, the Scot should feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship coming out of WrestleMania.
McIntyre has watched as other Superstars have had the opportunity to challenge for the top prize. Clearly, he is now the best option available, and it's time for him to heat back up and remind everyone why he was the best wrestler in the world in 2020.
The Scottish Warrior cannot do that if he is squaring off with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a half-assed midcard feud.
Let McIntyre rediscover some of his intensity and aggression by showing Reigns that not everyone will bow before The Head of the Table.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins' entire story arc leading into WrestleMania was that of a loser, creating the desperation that led him to WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut and a meeting with Vince McMahon, where he found out he would be competing against a mystery opponent at The Show of Shows.
One more loss to Cody Rhodes later, and it's time for The Visionary to go in a different direction.
Rollins is already hugely over with audiences. They sing along to his theme music and scream "Burn it down!" when he makes his entrance. Turn him babyface, which is something that had been teased along the way, and give the fans what they want.
There may be less heel talent to work with on Raw, but now is the time to stop resisting something fans are demanding and run with it. Perhaps Rollins will become the star around whom the show can be built, a role the company has tried to put him in before.
Either way, a consistent loser is not a position anyone wants to find themselves in, particularly with incoming talent such as Rhodes being available.