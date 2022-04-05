WWE WrestleMania 2022 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for Years

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for YearsApril 5, 2022
For the third year, WrestleMania was an event too big for one night. This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and there was a ton of action that occurred, along with plenty of memorable moments.
Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships, Bianca Belair became the new Raw women's champion, and Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the company after six years away.
Pat McAfee, Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville were all victorious in their contests, as were "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in surprise bouts.
When WWE fans rewatch WrestleMania 38, some matches and moments will stick out more than others. These are the ones that people will keep watching for years to come.
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins was set to take on a "surprise opponent" on Saturday night, but few people were shocked when Cody Rhodes came through the stage and stepped into a WWE ring for the first time in nearly six years.
It had been rumored for months that The American Nightmare was coming back to the company.
Still, it was an awesome moment and also a surreal one, considering Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and it seemed unlikely at one point that he would ever come back to WWE. He received a huge ovation from the AT&T Stadium crowd ahead of the match.
Rollins was the perfect opponent for The American Nightmare on his return, and the two put on a terrific bout that was one of the best of the weekend. It was a back-and-forth affair between two stellar in-ring performers, and they both worked to give this a big-match feel.
It's no surprise that the redebuting star emerged victorious, hitting Rollins with a trio of Cross Rhodes and even a Bionic Elbow before scoring the pinfall.
This could turn out to be an impressive run for Rhodes in his return to WWE, and this was an incredible way to start it off.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
At SummerSlam in August, Becky Lynch returned to WWE after more than a year away on maternity leave and promptly defeated Bianca Belair to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, that was a 26-second match that left way more to be desired.
The two women are capable of putting on much better bouts than that one, and they proved it on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. They had a stellar match that was, arguably, the best of the whole weekend, as they battled it out for nearly 20 minutes.
WrestleMania 38 had gotten off to a bit of a slow start, but Lynch and Belair picked up the pace. The two rivals each got special entrances and then put on a great show.
The EST of WWE got her revenge, winning the Raw Women's Championship by hitting the KOD on Big Time Becks and notching the pinfall victory.
When people want to go back and watch some of the best matches from Lynch and Belair's careers, this will be one of them. And The EST continued to prove she's one of WWE's top stars by recording a big win at WrestleMania for the second consecutive year.
Kevin Owens vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Who would have thought that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be in a WrestleMania match in 2022? It was by no means a wrestling clinic, but few people can put on a more entertaining show in a WWE ring than The Texas Rattlesnake.
Austin's night began with an appearance on The KO Show with Kevin Owens, but with the veteran dressed in his trademark black T-shirt, blue jean shorts and knee braces, it was clear the action was eventually going to pick up.
Sure enough, that happened when Owens challenged the 57-year-old to a No Holds Barred match, which Stone Cold agreed to as the final bout of his career.
It didn't go as quickly as many likely expected it would, as the two men fought for nearly 14 minutes in The Texas Rattlesnake's first match in 19 years. He ended it with a Stunner to KO and a pinfall win, sending the fans home happy on Saturday night.
Of course, Austin's post-match celebration included him chugging a few beers in the middle of the ring, and he even hit an additional Stunner on commentator Byron Saxton.
It all made for an unforgettable WrestleMania moment that will be rewatched by fans for years.