WWE WrestleMania 2022 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for Years

Seth Rollins was set to take on a "surprise opponent" on Saturday night, but few people were shocked when Cody Rhodes came through the stage and stepped into a WWE ring for the first time in nearly six years.

It had been rumored for months that The American Nightmare was coming back to the company.

Still, it was an awesome moment and also a surreal one, considering Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and it seemed unlikely at one point that he would ever come back to WWE. He received a huge ovation from the AT&T Stadium crowd ahead of the match.

Rollins was the perfect opponent for The American Nightmare on his return, and the two put on a terrific bout that was one of the best of the weekend. It was a back-and-forth affair between two stellar in-ring performers, and they both worked to give this a big-match feel.

It's no surprise that the redebuting star emerged victorious, hitting Rollins with a trio of Cross Rhodes and even a Bionic Elbow before scoring the pinfall.

This could turn out to be an impressive run for Rhodes in his return to WWE, and this was an incredible way to start it off.