WWE WrestleMania 39: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in Los Angeles

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

On Sunday, Roman Reigns appeared in his sixth WrestleMania main event in eight years, when he faced Brock Lesnar in a match to unify the Universal and WWE Championships.

And The Tribal Chief emerged victorious at the weekend, pinning The Beast Incarnate to close out WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE since winning the universal title in August 2020, and he has now added the WWE title to underline his status as the top Superstar in the company.

It's also likely The Head of the Table will main-event the marquee event next year. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And there's a good chance he will still be holding at least one of his titles then, putting him in line for another main event at The Show of Shows.

However, several WWE Superstars will also have their eye on topping the card next year as well.

Here's a look at several matches that could be strong main events for WWE to consider for WrestleMania 39.