WWE WrestleMania 39: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in Los Angeles

WWE WrestleMania 39: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in Los AngelesApril 5, 2022
On Sunday, Roman Reigns appeared in his sixth WrestleMania main event in eight years, when he faced Brock Lesnar in a match to unify the Universal and WWE Championships.
And The Tribal Chief emerged victorious at the weekend, pinning The Beast Incarnate to close out WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE since winning the universal title in August 2020, and he has now added the WWE title to underline his status as the top Superstar in the company.
It's also likely The Head of the Table will main-event the marquee event next year. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And there's a good chance he will still be holding at least one of his titles then, putting him in line for another main event at The Show of Shows.
However, several WWE Superstars will also have their eye on topping the card next year as well.
Here's a look at several matches that could be strong main events for WWE to consider for WrestleMania 39.
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
This is a match that has long been rumored but has yet to come to fruition.
In his past WrestleMania appearances, Reigns has faced the likes of Lesnar, Triple H and The Undertaker. But a matchup against his real-life cousin could be his biggest yet on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It's been a while since The Rock last fought in a WWE ring. He made a brief appearance at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, winning an impromptu match against Erick Rowan in six seconds. His most recent full bout came at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, when he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena.
Reigns and The Great One have never faced off in a match, but many have been predicting it to happen for several years, and it does make a lot of sense. In November, The Rock told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis there "might be another match down the road" for him, and he didn't rule out a future bout against Reigns.
There needs to be a huge headline match when WrestleMania comes to Los Angeles, and this is the perfect choice. It will likely all come down to whether The Rock can find space in his busy acting schedule. If he does, there's a good chance this will finally happen.
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey
In January, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE for the first time in nearly three years, winning the women's Royal Rumble match to secure a championship shot at WrestleMania 38.
At that time, many thought The Baddest Woman on the Planet would face Becky Lynch, who was the Raw women's champion.
Instead, Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown women's champion. And on Saturday night, the former MMA star lost to The Queen, who won via pinfall to retain her title.
There could be unfinished business between the two, though, considering the incapacitated referee did not see Flair tapping out to Rousey's armbar.
But if they face off again, it will be well before WrestleMania 39. That's why Rousey should take on Lynch at next year's event, giving fans the marquee women's match they thought they were going to see this year.
Rousey and Lynch also have a score to settle, as The Man pinned her rival in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win the Raw and SmackDown women's titles in a Triple Threat match that also included Flair.
Rousey and Lynch are two of the biggest names in WWE, and it's time to see them go one-on-one on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
Cody Rhodes competed in his first match for WWE in nearly six years on Saturday night, beating Seth Rollins in a singles bout.
The American Nightmare has found great success since his previous WWE stint, after wrestling around the world and becoming one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling.
With Rhodes back in WWE, there are going to be a lot of matchups fans will want to see involving him. One of the most intriguing would be a contest against Randy Orton, which would deserve to be a WrestleMania 39 main event.
Rhodes and Orton both come from families filled with long histories in professional wrestling, which is what brought them together as stablemates in Legacy from 2008-10. Eventually, that stable split up, and The Viper defeated both Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 26.
A lot has changed since Rhodes and Orton last shared a ring in 2011, and The American Nightmare could be in line for a run with a world championship in WWE.
Perhaps there's a path to WrestleMania 39 in which Orton could take a world title into the event, and Rhodes can come full circle and defeat his former mentor to reach the top of the mountain in the company.