Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

All tournament long as we rolled out the "Winners and Losers" articles, the go-to comment for snarky readers was always something along the lines of the winners are the teams that won and the losers are the teams that lost.

So here you go, folks.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the biggest winners in the 2022 NCAA tournament because they won the 2022 NCAA tournament, and they did it with a record-setting comeback and a total team effort.

Sixth man Remy Martin was the star in the early going with a 20-point game against Creighton in the second round and a 23-point showing against Providence in the Sweet 16. He knocked down four three-pointers on Monday night and finished with 14 points in 21 minutes.

Center David McCormack had a season-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting against Villanova in the Final Four, and he came up big again with 15 points and 10 rebounds while overcoming some early foul trouble.

Christian Braun struggled in the first half but came out aggressive to start the second half to help spark the comeback. He ultimately finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. Jalen Wilson added 15 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. played his usual stellar defense.

In the end, it was Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-American Ochai Agbaji who took home NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, with his 21-point showing against Villanova on 6-of-7 from beyond the arc as his signature performance.

Congratulations to the 2021-22 Kansas Jayhawks on navigating a wild tournament field to walk away as national champions!