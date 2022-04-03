Expert Picks for the 2022 Men's NCAA Championship Game

0 of 4

Brett Wilhelm/Getty Images

The stage is set for the 2022 men's national championship between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks.

Someone check on Roy Williams, because this must be his dream coming true. In fact, nobody in college basketball could possibly be enjoying a retirement tour any more than the former coach of both the UNC and Kansas programs.

Not after Saturday night, at least.

North Carolina prevented a storybook ending for Mike Krzyzewski, toppling his Duke Blue Devils 81-77 and officially sending the legendary coach into retirement. The victory sealed the Tar Heels' spot opposite Kansas, which stormed past the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 in the opening game of the Final Four.

After recapping how both UNC and Kansas have navigated their way to the championship, B/R's experts—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Joel Reuter—have offered one last prediction.

It's trophy time, baby.