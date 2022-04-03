WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

2 of 3

For a star to remain relevant as long as Edge has, he or she must evolve, grow and when the time calls for it, reinvent themselves.

The 2012 Hall of Famer has made a career of doing just that. From his days as a silent enigma in The Brood to the sarcastic heel alongside tag team partner Christian, to The Rated R Superstar, he has continuously recognized when it was time to freshen things up.

Here in 2022, having told just about every possible story he could as the returning veteran looking to prove he can still hang with the youth of today, he switched things up again.

The Iconoclast enters WrestleMania Sunday darker, more calculating and dangerous than he has ever been. Doing away with the pyro and replacing Alter Bridge's high-octane "Metalingus" with the band's "The Other Side," he is now a master chess player, one step ahead of everyone, including AJ Styles.

His brutal attack on The Phenomenal One sparked their rivalry and set up what may very well be the best match of the entire WrestleMania weekend, at least on paper. When he takes to the squared circle Sunday night, he will do so with a new persona, at age 48 years, proving there is no such thing as "too old" to start over.

If anything, he is proving fearless, adapting to an ever-changing landscape by changing a character that has been over and effective for nearly two decades.

To preserve the work that has gone into creating this new side of the competitor, he should beat Styles Sunday night in what would serve as the real jumping-off point for their rivalry. Let the rematches happen. Let Edge develop and grow into these new shoes.

A loss and it will be difficult to rekindle the initial impact of the new character.