The 7 Biggest Names Who Could Still Get Cut in the 2022 NFL Offseason

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

We're deep into the second wave of NFL free agency and quickly approaching the 2022 draft. This means teams are largely focused on player acquisition and not on creating roster space and clearing cap room.

However, this doesn't mean every veteran's job is safe. As franchises retool their roster and take on more payroll in free agency and the draft, some players will inevitably have to go. After the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill, for example, it created an unnecessary logjam at receiver.

On Saturday, the Dolphins traded DeVante Parker to the rival New England Patriots.

Parker, the 14th pick in the 2015 draft, won't be the last notable name to be dumped this offseason. Below, you'll find a look at seven players who could be on the move before the offseason comes to an end. Naturally, teams would prefer to trade these players if possible, but if trades cannot be orchestrated, they could be released outright.

Factors like cap space, contract status, roster construction and player health were considered here. Players are listed in alphabetical order.