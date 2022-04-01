Undertaker Is Ready to Get Revenge on Vince McMahon in WWE Hall of Fame Speech

3 of 5

Just as amazing as Undertaker entering the Hall of Fame is the fact that he'll be inducted by none other than Vince McMahon, the man responsible for creating the character in the first place.

McMahon made it official on The Pat McAfee Show in early March and spoke candidly about how much 'Taker means to him. The two share a strong bond that dates back decades, and it will no doubt get emotional when the two are on stage together on Friday night.

On that same token, 'Taker is excited for the opportunity to finally get back at his boss for the many pranks he's played on him throughout the years by making him shed a tear for the whole world to see.

"I was always there [at the Hall of Fame], just off camera," he said. "I never missed one. Everyone who's been inducted into the Hall of Fame deserves that respect and all the people are there. For me, there was never anybody else. Obviously, Kane would have been appropriate and there were several people who could have done it, but Vince has always been, in my mind, the one.

"I look at it like this: He brought me in and he's going to have to be the one to take me out, so that's how that works," he joked. "There's no one Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me, so this is me getting back at him a little bit because I know it's going to be hard on both of us to keep our composure, but especially him and the fact I'm responsible for possibly making him cry just warms my heart."

That real-life friendship was part of the reason why Undertaker kept returning to the ring, because he's always felt he owes Vince a debt of gratitude. They've kept in contact since his retirement and have seldom discussed anything business-related.

"For the most part, it's good," Undertaker said about their current relationship. "Most of our conversations are on a friendship basis than business. The last business thing he called me on was that he wanted me to go over, not the last Saudi show but the one before, he wanted me to go over there and do a promotion. Not a match or anything. He wanted me to promote something for him and we went back and forth about that. Most of our correspondence is giving each other crap and checking in and making sure everything's good in our worlds."