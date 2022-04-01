World Cup Draw 2022: Live-Stream Schedule, TV Coverage for Qatar Reveal

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The draw for the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place on Friday after three years of qualification across the globe.

Twenty-nine teams are confirmed for the tournament that kicks off in Qatar on November 21.

Host nation Qatar automatically qualified for the 32-team competition, while the 28 other qualifiers clinched spots in their respective regions, with international play over the last two weeks seeing several spots filled.

Three more spots have to be secured before the competition begins. Either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will come out of the final UEFA playoff. Costa Rica plays New Zealand in one intercontinental playoff, while Peru will take on either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in the other.

Those qualifiers will be played in June.

The 32 World Cup spots were divided up into four pots for Friday's draw. Qatar and the seven qualified teams with the highest FIFA world rankings are in Pot 1.

World Cup Draw Info

Date: Friday, April 1

Start Time: Noon ET (TV coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET)

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Preview

The four pots for the World Cup draw were finalized on Wednesday.

The United States and Mexico were the last two nations to qualify for the competition prior to Friday's draw. The North American rivals were both placed into Pot 2.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Uruguay and Croatia are also in Pot 2.

Qatar is joined by Brazil, Belgium, France, England, Argentina, Spain and Portugal in Pot 1.

Qatar will be drawn first into position A1. The host nation will open the tournament against the team drawn into position A2 on November 21.

While European sides can be drawn together, any participants from North America, South America, Africa or Asia can't be drawn with teams from their same confederation for the group stage.

For example, the United States and Mexico will not face Canada in the group stage. That means they have seven potential opponents out of Pot 4, which includes the spots yet to be determined, as well as Canada, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Ghana.

Once a team is selected out of a pot, it will be placed into a position within the group. The USMNT and Mexico could be placed into one of three positions in their respective groups. The group numbers will determine the order of the matches within those groups.