Ranking the 7 Biggest NFL Draft Mistakes of the Past 10 Years

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

With the 2022 NFL draft approaching, it's important to remember one thing: While the event is and should be about hope, mistakes will be made.

Those can go far beyond simply picking a player who doesn't pan out. Trading assets or passing on a perennial All-Pro can make a draft bust seem worse in retrospect. Just look back to the 2007 draft, when the then-Oakland Raiders passed on Joe Thomas, Calvin Johnson and Adrian Peterson to select JaMarcus Russell No. 1 overall.

Few draft mistakes have been as bad as the Russell pick, but we've seen our fair share over the past 10 years. And guess what? We're here to examine the worst of the worst since 2012.

These seven players haven't panned out, but that's only part of the equation. We're looking at the draft-day decisions as a whole, so factors such as prospects available at the time of the pick and trade terms, where applicable, are also involved.